Dasehra festivities begin with grand procession in Shahpur

The district-level Dasehra festival, Shahpur-2026, began on Saturday with religious rituals and a grand procession, bringing people together in a celebration of faith and local traditions. Town and Country Planning, Housing and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kewal Singh Pathania attended the inaugural celebrations.

The festivities commenced with prayers at the Rameshwar Temple in Shahpur, where devotees sought blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being in the region. A grand procession was then taken out from the SDM Office in Shahpur to the Dasehra ground.

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The procession reflected a blend of religious devotion and traditional culture, with residents taking part enthusiastically. Students from local schools and officers and employees of various government departments also participated. Men and women from the area, dressed in traditional attire and turbans, added colour to the event and showcased the region’s cultural heritage. The procession marked the formal start of the district-level celebrations, with the festival serving as a platform to preserve local traditions and bring the community together.