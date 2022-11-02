Dasehra traders overstay, cause harm to environment

Our Correspondent

KULLU, November 1

The Dasehra and sports grounds suffer huge damage every year due to the temporary stalls put up by traders for the Dasehra festival. Though the Dasehra festival continues here for seven days the stalls are awarded to traders till Diwali.

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) authorities face a tough time in evacuating the traders from temporary stalls even after completion of the allocated period.

The traders continue to carry out their business even after the administration cuts their temporary power connection. Many stalls were forcibly removed by the administration but still the street vendors are continuing their business.

A large number of traders from all over the country set up their stalls and they also reside in these stalls. Kullu MC hires a large number of additional sanitation workers to maintain hygiene but the ground can still be seen littered with garbage. The MC workers are now engaged in cleaning the mess from the grounds.

Environmentalists and social activists are concerned about environmental degradation due to the prolonged stay of the large number of traders. They said that this puts added burden on the resources of the area. Abhishek Rai, president, Himalayan Environment Conservation Organisation (HECO), an NGO, alleged that environment degradation happens due to the influx of a large number of traders and overcrowding of the Dhalpur ground for around one month after the Dasehra festival. He alleged that the carrying capacity of the area was far less to cater to such a large number visitors who overstay there.

Devinder, a sportsperson, said adequate infrastructure should be developed to preserve the grounds during the festival. He said even the Paddal ground in Mandi was not this badly damaged during the famous Shivratri festival.

He said the Kullu administration and the MC should formulate a strategy to check environmental degradation of the area during the festival and the damage caused to the grounds should be undone at the earliest.

The residents said that district administration should take strict action against the traders for their prolonged stay to protect the resources of the area and curtail environment pollution. Even local traders resent the prolonged stay of the Dasehra stalls and state that it adversely affects their business.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said a proposal was under discussion to close the grounds and Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee and MC will provide the funds to restore the grounds.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said that garbage was being cleared from the grounds and the additional workforce of sanitation workers will be engaged for another 15 days to accomplish the task.