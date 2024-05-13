DAV chairman welcomed

Palampur May 12
DAV Public School, Alampur, in Kangra district today welcomed DAV CMC (New Delhi) president Punam Suri, a Padma Shree awardee. Vice-chairperson P Sofat, DAV (Palampur) principal VK Yadav, DAV (Alampur) principal Bikram Singh, staff members and members of the local management committee felicitated him. Principals of HP zone-b, zone-c, zone-d and zone-f were also present at the event.
