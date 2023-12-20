DAV Manai students chosen for national meet

Nurpur, December 19
Around 22 students of DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai, in Kangra district have been selected for the DAV national sports meet being held in Delhi next month.
As per information, these students have won 16 gold medals, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals in the state-level tournaments recently held in Bilaspur, Ghumarwin, Dehra, Bharoli and Nadaun. These tournaments were held for three age categories (under-14, 17 and 19).
While addressing the gathering, Principal Dinesh Kaushal said the national sports meet had been scheduled on January 15 in Delhi. A felicitation programme was also organised in the school premises today.
