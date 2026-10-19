DAV Public School Lakkar Bazar Shimla students dance performance spread message of growth, grit

Students of DAV Public School, Lakkar Bazar, Shimla, showcased their talents through two dance dramas staged at the historic Gaiety Theatre.

The performances were held in morning and evening sessions. During the morning session, students of the primary classes highlighted the importance of personality development and character building. In the evening session, students of Classes IV to VII conveyed the message of moving forward with determination while facing challenges in life.

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On the occasion, Kamna Beri, Principal of the school, presented a documentary highlighting the institution’s achievements in academics and co-curricular activities, as well as its efforts to ensure the all-round development of students. The presentation also informed parents about the various initiatives undertaken by the school to nurture students’ talents and abilities.

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She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the parents present at the programme for their cooperation, trust and encouragement, acknowledging their valuable contribution to the school’s progress.

The Principal also congratulated Vaidehi Chauhan on her selection for the prestigious reality show India’s Best Dancer. Praising Vaidehi’s talent, dedication and achievement, she wished her a bright future and continued success in all spheres of life and her future endeavours.