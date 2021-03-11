DAV school celebrates Janmashtami

DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Nadaun, organised various activities on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Toddlers of LKG and HKG came to the school dressed like Krishna and Radha, and participated in singing and dancing events. Students of Classes VI-VIII participated in pot decoration activity. An inter-house ‘dahi handi’ competition was organised for students of Classes IX-XII. All participants displayed confidence and courage and enthralled spectators. Patel House got the first position, followed by Subhash House at the second position. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students’ enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to keep working hard to achieve success.

Students dress up as Lord Krishna

At MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, staff and students of KG section celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on Thursday. A colourful performance was put up by students of pre-primary, depicting the birth of Lord Krishna with a message of victory of good over evil. Students were beautifully dressed as Krishna, Sudama and Radha. Drawing and painting competitions were held for children. The kids performed various cultural programmes. Everyone participated in the celebration with great enthusiasm and radiance. Principal MR Rana spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Lord Krishna’s youthful days and his playful and mischievous side.

Colleges allotted to B.Ed aspirants

Candidates seeking admission to the BEd course have been allotted college as per merit by the Himachal Pradesh University. The candidates will now have to complete other formalities for admission at the colleges allotted to them. They will need to report at the college from August 20-22 and pay the fee.