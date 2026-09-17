DAV schools in Mandi, Pandoh host Hindi Pakhwada

Hindi Pakhwada was inaugurated with enthusiasm at DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, and DAV Public School BSL (P), Pandoh, to mark Hindi Diwas. The fortnight-long programme will continue till September 28 with a series of literary, creative and language-based activities aimed at promoting Hindi among students.

Principal of DAV Centenary Public School KS Guleria inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He congratulated the Hindi Department and directed all school departments to conduct academic and administrative activities in Hindi during the Pakhwada. He said that the initiative should begin with the morning assembly to encourage the wider use of the official language.

Advertisement

Head of the Hindi Department Sharmila said that several competitions would be organised to develop students’ interest, creativity and proficiency in Hindi. The activities include a Shabd Vriksh competition, Hindi slogan writing, synonym-based crossword puzzles, illustrated stories based on idioms, Meri Hindi Mera Samachar and a Hindi literature timeline. Students will also participate in speech competitions, Hindi Antakshari and Hindi poetry recitation. Teachers of Hindi and Sanskrit, along with other members of the school staff, were attended the inaugural programme.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Hindi Pakhwada also began at DAV Public School BSL (P), Pandoh, with enthusiasm. Special activities and competitions are being organised for the students of UKG and Class I and II to foster love, interest and respect for Hindi.

On the first day, a handwriting competition was held in which students displayed neat, clear and attractive writing. The Pakhwada will feature poetry recitation, writing exercises, vocabulary activities, slogan writing, reading and other creative programmes suited to different age groups.

Advertisement

Principal of the school Vandana Kapur encouraged students to learn and use Hindi with pride and respect. She also urged them to develop a stronger connection with the language. The celebrations at both schools aim to make Hindi learning engaging, creative and enjoyable while strengthening students’ linguistic skills and appreciation of the language.