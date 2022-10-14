DAV sports cluster meet held

Dayanand Public School, Shimla, organised several sports events under the DAV National Sports Cluster Level Under-19 Championship. Dayanand Public School won the gold in yoga championship (boys’ category) and rifle shooting competition. DAV Lakkar Bazar bagged the second prize in boxing championship (boys’ category) and taekwondo. DAV New Shimla finished second in rifle shooting. Dayanand Public School got silver medal in taekwondo.

DAV School students long jump champs

Students of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events at district-level sports tournament. Pranav Dhiman and Reet grabbed the first position in long jump in men’s and women’s category, and also got selected for state-level competition. Gugleet and Nitara made it to the state-level competition of the shot put competition. Akshit participated and Parnav Dhiman were selected for the state-level in the in 100 m and 50m event.

Check food quality on HPU eateries

The Student Federation of India (SFI) submitted a demand charter to Dean of Students Welfare of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, in which they raised the issue of the quality of eatable available at the eateries on the campus. They demanded that besides enhancing the quality of the eatables, the rate list should be put up at every eating joint. The SFI also demanded that the Students Central Associations elections should be conducted through democratic process.