DAV state-level basketball, yoga tournament begins at Alampur

The three-day state-level Basketball and Yoga Tournament for Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories began at DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur, bringing together teams from eight DAV school clusters across Himachal Pradesh.

The tournament, featuring competitions in basketball and yoga, witnessed an impressive opening ceremony marked by discipline, enthusiasm and sporting spirit. Students from the participating clusters marched past in a colourful and disciplined parade, showcasing unity, teamwork and sportsmanship.

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The ceremony began with the DAV Anthem, followed by flag hoisting and the administration of the oath of fair play to the participating players. Cultural dance performances by students of the host school added colour and vibrancy to the inaugural function.

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Namit Sharma, Principal, DAV Ambota, ARO, HP Zone-F, and Manager of the host school, was the chief guest. He appreciated the arrangements made by the host school and exhorted the players to participate in the tournament in the true spirit of sportsmanship while upholding the values and traditions of the DAV institution. Dr Vipin Jishtu, Principal, DAV Dharamsala and venue in-charge for basketball, and Rakesh Kumar, Principal, DAV Gubbar and venue in-charge for yoga, were the guests of honour.

Vijay Puri, Pradhan of the Alampur Gram Panchayat, was also present on the occasion. Land donors Kuldeep and Kishori Lal Sharma, besides LMC members Tilakraj Sharma, Piyare Lal and Kulbhushan, were felicitated by the school management for their valuable contribution and association with the institution.

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Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana welcomed the dignitaries, team in-charges, players and media representatives. He said sports were an integral part of education in DAV institutions and played an important role in the holistic development of students.

The basketball and yoga competitions are being conducted at designated venues under the supervision of the respective venue in-charges. Students from all eight DAV clusters are participating in the three-day event.