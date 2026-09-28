DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / DAV state-level basketball, yoga tournament begins at Alampur

DAV state-level basketball, yoga tournament begins at Alampur

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants at the basketball and yoga tournament at DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur.
Advertisement

The three-day state-level Basketball and Yoga Tournament for Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories began at DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur, bringing together teams from eight DAV school clusters across Himachal Pradesh.

The tournament, featuring competitions in basketball and yoga, witnessed an impressive opening ceremony marked by discipline, enthusiasm and sporting spirit. Students from the participating clusters marched past in a colourful and disciplined parade, showcasing unity, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

The ceremony began with the DAV Anthem, followed by flag hoisting and the administration of the oath of fair play to the participating players. Cultural dance performances by students of the host school added colour and vibrancy to the inaugural function.

Advertisement

Namit Sharma, Principal, DAV Ambota, ARO, HP Zone-F, and Manager of the host school, was the chief guest. He appreciated the arrangements made by the host school and exhorted the players to participate in the tournament in the true spirit of sportsmanship while upholding the values and traditions of the DAV institution. Dr Vipin Jishtu, Principal, DAV Dharamsala and venue in-charge for basketball, and Rakesh Kumar, Principal, DAV Gubbar and venue in-charge for yoga, were the guests of honour.

Vijay Puri, Pradhan of the Alampur Gram Panchayat, was also present on the occasion. Land donors Kuldeep and Kishori Lal Sharma, besides LMC members Tilakraj Sharma, Piyare Lal and Kulbhushan, were felicitated by the school management for their valuable contribution and association with the institution.

Advertisement

Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana welcomed the dignitaries, team in-charges, players and media representatives. He said sports were an integral part of education in DAV institutions and played an important role in the holistic development of students.

The basketball and yoga competitions are being conducted at designated venues under the supervision of the respective venue in-charges. Students from all eight DAV clusters are participating in the three-day event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts