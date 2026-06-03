DAV student shines at International chess tourney

Atiksh Thakur, a student of DAV Public School, has brought laurels to the institution by securing eighth position in the Blitz category at an international chess tournament held recently at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha.

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The young chess player delivered an impressive performance throughout the competition, earning a cash prize of Rs 7,500. His achievement was highlighted by a victory over an International Master and drawn games against several Grandmasters, demonstrating his skill and composure against higher-rated opponents.

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Principal Mahender Singh Thakur said Atiksh’s performance reflected exceptional talent and determination. He added that the student gained 162 rating points in Blitz and 60 points in Classical Chess during the tournament, significantly strengthening his standing in the chess community.

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With this latest success, Atiksh has emerged as one of the highest-rated chess players in the state, further enhancing his growing reputation on the competitive circuit.

On his return to school, Atiksh was felicitated by the principal and members of the DAV family, who congratulated him on his achievement and wished him success in future tournaments.

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Principal Thakur expressed confidence that with continued dedication and focused training, Atiksh had the potential to emerge as one of the world’s leading chess players.