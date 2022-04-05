DAV students given awards

Palampur, April 4
DAV Public School, Alampur, around 25 km from here, organised a prize distribution function yesterday. Principal of the school Bikram Singh presented the annual report and achievements of the academic session 2021-22.
The students, who brought laurels to the school in academics, sports, curricular and co-curricular activities during the session, were felicitated with mementos and appreciation certificates. The Class XI students bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII students.
Students presented a group dance, solo dances, solo song performances and a ramp walk. Exciting games such as musical chair and mimicry were also organised for senior students. Besides, various events were organised and titles were awarded to students.
Those awarded titles were Nritika Mahajan (Miss Farewell), Akrish (Mr Farewell), Sunidhi (Miss Personality), Aditya Dhiman (Mr Personality), Gungun (Miss Beautiful), Rishit Patial (Mr Handsome), Srishti (Miss Perfect), Rashik (Mr Perfect), Shreya Sood (Miss DAV), and Archit Gupta (Mr DAV). -
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...