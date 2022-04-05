DAV students given awards

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 4

DAV Public School, Alampur, around 25 km from here, organised a prize distribution function yesterday. Principal of the school Bikram Singh presented the annual report and achievements of the academic session 2021-22.

The students, who brought laurels to the school in academics, sports, curricular and co-curricular activities during the session, were felicitated with mementos and appreciation certificates. The Class XI students bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII students.

Students presented a group dance, solo dances, solo song performances and a ramp walk. Exciting games such as musical chair and mimicry were also organised for senior students. Besides, various events were organised and titles were awarded to students.

Those awarded titles were Nritika Mahajan (Miss Farewell), Akrish (Mr Farewell), Sunidhi (Miss Personality), Aditya Dhiman (Mr Personality), Gungun (Miss Beautiful), Rishit Patial (Mr Handsome), Srishti (Miss Perfect), Rashik (Mr Perfect), Shreya Sood (Miss DAV), and Archit Gupta (Mr DAV). -