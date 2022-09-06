DAV students win four medals

Students of DAV Public School, Alampur, in Kangra district won four medals in an under-14 boxing competition held at Government Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur. Akshit and Shivam Rana bagged gold medals, while Shailesh and Abhinav won silver and bronze medal, respectively. Akshit and Shivam were also selected for the state-level competition, which will be held at Una.

Teachers' Day celebrated

The Teachers’ Day was celebrated at MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, with pomp and show on Monday. The programme started with 'Saraswati Vandana', which was followed by cultural activities such Punjabi, Haryanvi and Himachali dances. The achievers of Xlass X and XII were felicitated on the occasion.

Student dedicates poem to teachers

The Mathematics and Statistics Department of the Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, celebrated Teachers’ Day on Monday. Prof PL Sharma, chairman of the department, motivated the students to use time efficiently and work hard to succeed. A student, Manisha Sharma, of MSc first year recited a poem dedicated to teachers.

SFI demands action against ABVP

The SFI celebrated Teachers’ Day at the Government College, Kotshera, on Monday. After the celebrations, the SFI demanded action ABVP leaders for allegedly bringing weapons inside the college on September 3. The SFI said if the college authorities did not take action against the ABVP leaders, they would start an agitation.

