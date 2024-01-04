Day after panic at fuel stations, situation back to normal in Himachal

Dharamsala, January 3
The situation was back to normal in Kangra and other areas of state as truckers ended their strike yesterday evening. Long queues of motorists were witnessed at many places in the state over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of truckers’ strike against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases. However, no long queues like Tuesday were being witnessed at petrol stations on Wednesday in the state.
Petrol station owners said since the strike ended yesterday evening, they received their supplies of diesel and petrol today morning.
Since most of people had their tanks filled yesterday, there was below normal demand for diesel and petrol today, said Guddu Pathania, GM of BP petrol station in Dharamsala, which witnessed unprecedented rush yesterday. The supply of other essential commodities also normalised today.
