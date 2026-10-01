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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Day after, two grenades defused in Nalagarh village; SIT formed

Day after, two grenades defused in Nalagarh village; SIT formed

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Nalagarh DSP to investigate various aspects of the case.
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The Nalagarh police on Wednesday safely defused two grenades found at Deoli village in the Nalagarh subdivision with the help of a bomb disposal squad from Punjab.

Besides the grenade recovered yesterday, another was detected by a police team this morning in a field adjoining the house of the accused.

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Following the recovery of the first grenade yesterday morning, the police had evacuated houses within a 50-70 metre radius of the spot as a precautionary measure. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Nalagarh DSP to investigate various aspects of the case.

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A thorough search was also conducted at the house of the accused and in the surrounding area with the help of the bomb disposal squad. No other suspicious objects were recovered. Residents had alleged that more grenades were in the possession of the accused, prompting the police to conduct a thorough search operation.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said two accused had been arrested in connection with the recovery of the grenades. The main accused, Rashid Mohammad, alias Bau, a resident of Majra village, was arrested yesterday, while his wife, Kirna, was arrested today. Both are being interrogated in connection with the case.

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A case was registered at the Nalagarh police station on September 29 under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered grenades and the reason for storing them in the sensitive border area.

With cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act registered against the accused in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, fear has gripped villagers over the presence of such nefarious elements in their vicinity.

Villagers alleged that they had repeatedly complained at the Jogo police post about the accused’s alleged involvement in activities such as drug trafficking, but little action had been taken against them. They said the recovery of the grenades had vindicated their concerns.

The villagers demanded a thorough probe into the matter and stricter police action against such elements to maintain peace in the area.

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