Day later, 3 held for attacking cops in Shimla

Shimla, March 17

The Shimla police arrested three leaders of the Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and other Swarn organisations early this morning for allegedly indulging in violence, damaging public property, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel on duty during their protest at Shoghi and Tutikandi here yesterday.

Protesters were demanding legislation for Swarn Aayog

A video of Rumit Thakur’s wife appealing Swarn Samaj to stay united goes viral

The arrested leaders Rumit Thakur, president of the Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan, and Madan Thakur and Deepak Chauhan of other Swarn organisations were sent to five-day police remand by a court while the hunt for other leaders involved in violence was on, police sources said.

The police had registered two FIRs against 15 persons under the IPC, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for attacking police officials on duty, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly defying Section 144 of the CrPC and damaging public property, said SP Monika Bhutungru.

The protesters, demanding a legislation for setting up of a Swarn Aayog (General Category Commission), resorted to stone pelting, injuring four police personnel, including Additional SP Sushil Thakur, and vandalised two police vehicles. They also resorted to a chakka jam on the Shimla-Kalka highway for over seven hours.

Hooliganism was at full display as a section of protesters was carrying sticks and stones, which were recovered after the blockade was removed. Meanwhile, a video of Rumit Thakur’s wife has gone viral in which she makes an appeal to the Swarn Samaj to stay united.