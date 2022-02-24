Day on, SIT visits Una cracker unit; 1 held

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 23

A day after an explosion in an illegal cracker factory in Bathri industrial area of Una killed six women workers, the police today constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT), led by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, to probe the incident.

The SIT members visited the site. Deepak Kumar, manager of the illegal unit, was arrested, but there was no clue to the owners’ identity.

No clue to owners of illegal factory Explosion in illegal cracker unit killed six women workers

Unit manager Deepak Kumar arrested, but no clue to owners’ identity so far

Adjoining unit sealed; cops suspect its owners ran the cracker manufacturing unit

The police have sealed an adjoining unit, Jai Gurudev Enterprises. Sources said it was being suspected that its owners were running the illegal cracker unit. The SIT has told them to join the probe. The illegal unit was being run from premises previously owned by Nova Tech Engineers, which claimed to have sold it in 2021. But no document regarding the sale was made available to the police yet, the sources said.

The Commissioner, Kangra Division, has been told to look into alleged lapses on part of the Industries Department for failing to detect the illegal unit. The deceased were Akhtari and her daughter Unwata, both of Rampur (UP), Shine of Bareilly, Rajni and Sunita of Garhshankar and Monika of Una.