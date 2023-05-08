Days after Shimla MC election, posters, flags remain on walls

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

The results of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll were announced on May 4, yet campaign material has not been removed from the walls and public places in the city. One can still see posters, flags and hoardings of candidates at public places in the city.

Residents rued that the hoardings were not only an eyesore but also posed a risk to commuters, including schoolchildren walking along the road.

"Workers of various political parties had even put up posters and banners on the houses of some residents. It is proving to be difficult to remove these posters as they get half-torn and deface walls," said a resident of the Kasumpti area.

The presence of monkeys has worsened the situation as they have started removing and littering these flags and posters on roads and public places, said another resident.

A student, Hardik Negi, said it was the moral responsibility of the candidates to get the campaign material removed and disposed of properly after the elections were over. It was they who had placed the posters and banners on people's houses, shops and public properties in the first place, he added.

However, there are a few exceptions where candidates who were in the fray have started getting the election material removed. Surendar Chauhan, who contested the civic body election from the Chhota Shimla ward, has taken it upon himself to remove the campaign material from his ward. A few candidates in other wards have also started getting the election material removed by the sanitation staff.

