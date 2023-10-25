Days on, paraglider from Poland goes missing in Dhauladhars

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 24

Andrzej Kulawik, a 70-year-old paraglider pilot hailing from Poland, went missing in the high mountains of Dhauladhar ranges near Bir Billing yesterday.

Andrzej took off from Billing yesterday morning. He was to land in the afternoon at Chogan but he did not return. Andrzej had come to Bir Billing to participate in the Pre-World Cup Paragliding Championship beginning on October 26.

D C Thakur, SDM, Baijnath, said Andrzej took off from Billing around 11.30 AM on Monday and was last seen flying around Bir. “There has not been any contact with him since then. It has been reported by his daughter that Andrzej neither knew English nor Hindi,” SDM added

The SDM said the authorities inquired from local residents and shepherds camping in Dhauladhar hills where he could have landed but no clue about Andrzej was found. He said relief and rescue teams had been sent to the high hills in search of the missing pilot. Help from local residents and members of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association has also been sought to trace him. Poland embassy in Delhi has been informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has requisitioned a helicopter for the search operation after the family sought help from the administration. Bir-Billing is among the world’s top 10 paragliding sites. Located at 2,325 m above mean sea level, Billing serves as the take-off site while the landing site is in Chogan village, a small hamlet famous for its sprawling tea gardens and Tibetan monasteries.

Around two dozen pilots have been killed in Bir-Billing area over the past decade.

