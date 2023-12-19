DC: Rs 11.25L relief given to five under SC/ST Act

Chamba, December 18
Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today said that since July 2023. He presided over a meeting of the District-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and the Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955 here.
He said that in the ongoing financial year, Rs 11.25 lakh had been provided as relief to five victims under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. He directed the officials concerned to organise awareness camps.
