DC: Rs 4 cr to be spent on Eklavya school building

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, August 21

A sum of around Rs 4 crore will be spent on the construction of Eklavya Model Residential School building. The building that will come up at Holi village in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district will have 10 rooms. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said this while presiding over a recent meeting of the district-level committee of the school.

He issued instructions to the officers of the departments concerned to expedite the process of transfer of land for the school building at Khani under the Forest Conservation Act. The DC instructed the school management to provide better education and ensure necessary facilities. The residential school provides free education, food, accommodation and study material to the students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

#Chamba