DC appointed Shimla MC Administrator

Shimla, October 12

The government has appointed Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi as Administrator in the Municipal Corporation, Shimla.

Negi will continue to hold the charge till further orders or till the new body is constituted after the completion of the election process. The development was necessitated by the continuous delay in conducting the MC elections, which were supposed to be held before June 18.

While nearly four months have already elapsed since the term of the last House ended, the elections seem unlikely until at least March next year. While the issue of delimitation, which was challenged in the court by Congress councillor, is yet to be resolved, the upcoming Assembly elections and the approaching winters will push the elections until at least March.

In the absence of the elected representatives, MC Commissioner had been taking decisions on developments works worth up to Rs 10 lakh.

Incidentally, the government was initially reluctant to appoint the Administrator on the pretext that there was no provision for appointing an Administrator in the MC Act if the House completed its term.

With the appointment of the Administrator, the development works will not be hampered

