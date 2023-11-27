DC: Approval must for all construction activities

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, November 26

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed officials of the Bharmour administration to ensure that the construction activities in the limits of Special Area Development Authority (SADA) are carried out as per the provisions of the HP Town and Country Planning Act.

The DC issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the SADA held at the headquarters of Bharmour tribal subdivision in Chamba district, on Saturday.

The development plans of all building constructions must be approved in accordance with the norms laid down in the Town and Country Planning Act, the DC impressed upon the officials. The implementation of the provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act would go a long way in curbing the haphazard constructions springing up in the holy tribal township, he said.

Moreover, the well-planned constructions would also prove capable of withstanding the natural disasters in such a hilly town, the DC said.

Regarding the parking constructed near the old bus stand Bharmour, the DC directed the officers concerned to take necessary measures to start fee-based system. He said streetlights would be installed from the old bus stand to the helipad and Bharmani Mata mandir route by the SADA.

Matters regarding generation of income from various complexes constructed under the SADA and cleanliness arrangements currently being made by Sulabh International were also discussed.

