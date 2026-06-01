DC bans holding protests at 10 locations in Shimla till July 31

The Shimla district administration has prohibited carrying out protests, processions, rallies, demonstrations, sloganeering, playing of bands and carrying of objects that could be used as weapons for criminal purposes at 10 key locations of the state’s capital till July 31.

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The locations include from Chhota Shimla to The Ridge and Kennedy House, from Rendezvous Restaurant to Rivoli Cinema within a distance of 150 metres, from Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple, from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to Chhota Shimla-Kasumpti Road link road, from Chhota Shimla Chowk to Lok Bhawan to Oak Over, from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to the stairs and footpath leading to Kasumpti Road, from Cart Road to Majitha House Link Road, from A.G. Office to Cart Road, from CPWD Office to Chaura Maidan and from CTO to Lower Bazaar within a distance of 50 metres.

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The orders have been issued by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap in Shimla on Monday, who said that the decision has been taken to ensure law and order as well as to maintain public order in the town. He also said that stern action will be taken against those who will be found violating these orders.

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The DC further said that these orders will not be applicable to police, paramilitary and military personnel while performing their duties.

Along with this, the DC has made registration of migrant workers, street vendors and workers from other states living temporarily in the district at the nearest police station. He said that as per these orders, it is necessary for all migrant workers working within the district to get their documents verified at the nearest police station.

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The DC asserted that no employer, contractor or trader will be allowed to engage any migrant worker in any kind of job unless such migrant labourer goes to the SHO of the concerned police station and submits his/her details along with a passport-size photograph.

Kashyap has also instructed the locals to ensure the identification and registration of tenants before renting their houses to outsiders. He said that stern action as per the law will be taken against those who do not adhere to this order.

Citing the reasons for this move, DC said that a large number of laborers, street vendors, hawkers, and others come to the district from outside states to work.

“These people live temporarily in rented houses or at various construction sites. In the event of any crime or other untoward incident in the district involving outsiders, the police often face difficulties in investigating. Therefore, it is necessary to register outsiders temporarily residing in the district with the nearest police station,” he said.