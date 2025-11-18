DT
Himachal Pradesh

DC flags off nutritional kits to aid TB patients in Dharamsala

‘TB Haarega–Kangra Jeetega’ initiative

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa flags off a vehicle carrying nutritional kits for TB patients.
In a significant move towards strengthening tuberculosis (TB) care, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa today flagged off a vehicle carrying special nutritional kits for TB patients under the ‘TB Haarega–Kangra Jeetega’ initiative. The kits will be distributed across the Dharamsala development block.

Funded entirely through 15th Finance Commission grants allocated to local panchayats, the kits are designed to support 27 TB patients with energy-dense, protein-rich food items essential during the long treatment process. Each kit contains black gram, chickpea and moong lentils, red lentils, wheat flour, groundnuts, soy chunks, mustard oil, mongra rice, skimmed milk and chyawanprash. The total expenditure for the distribution amounts to Rs 1.28 lakh.

Officials noted that proper nutrition plays a crucial role in boosting immunity and improving adherence to treatment. The programme aims to support patients from economically weaker sections throughout the six-month treatment period.

DC Bairwa emphasised that nutritional support significantly improves treatment completion rates and reduces dropouts. He added that the district administration is committed to extending this benefit to all TB patients across Kangra.

Additionally, under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), members of self-help groups are being encouraged to serve as Nikshay Mitras, counselling patients, ensuring zero dropouts and assisting with screening and follow-up activities.

