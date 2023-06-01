DC honours students at Sanawar school

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

Students were felicitated for academic excellence at the annual prize giving ceremony at The Lawrence School, Sanawar (Kasauli), today.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma gave away the prizes to the students. “It is heartening to note that the school has awarded students for excellence in over 100 disciplines and life skills, including artificial intelligence, textile design, Indian music, yoga, fashion design, bamboo work, multimedia animation and robotics,” he said.

Sharma said such wide ranging academic pursuits not only promoted and supported the desirable overall development of children, but also followed the spirit of National Education Policy, 2020. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said the school was committed to encouraging students to discover their areas of passion and excel in the same.

The students were awarded certificates, trophies, shields, books, and cash awards for their achievements in various academic and co-curricular activities.

Ahana Negi was awarded the Class XII Subject Cash Award of Rs 5,000 for her outstanding performance in political science and Hindustani music. Other prominent awardees were Rhydham Lamba (English, core), Uday Singh Kadian (history), Navya Garg (economics), Pratyaksh Basel (mathematics) and Mokshi Sharma (business studies).

The Yog Raj Palta Memorial Trophy for Art was awarded to Shivangi Sinha, while the Durant Prize for English Literature went to Yashika Yadav. Fifteen students were awarded the “Scholar’s Tie” for their academic excellence over the years.

Himalaya House proudly walked away with the Cariappa Shield for their overall performance, while Nilagiri House won the study cup in the boys’ department.