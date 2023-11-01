DC: Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight from Nov 12-27

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 31

An Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight would be organised in Chamba district from November 12 to 27. Apart from this, National Deworming Day would also be organised on November 29.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan disclosed this here today while presiding over a meeting to review various health programmes being implemented by the Health Department. Under the Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight, ORS and Zinc medicines would be distributed to infants and children, DC said.

Similarly, on November 29, children and teenagers would be given deworming medicine Albendazole, DC added. As many as 1,65,962 infants, children and adolescents would be fed deworming medicine Albendazole, Devgan informed.

About 1,00,548 ORS packets and 7,03,836 zinc tablets would be distributed to 50,224 children upto 5 years of age, DC told; adding that Vitamin A supplements would also be given to 43,397 children aged between one to 5 years.

#Chamba