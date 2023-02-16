DC: Kol Dam colonies to get basic amenities

Hamirpur, February 15
The colonies established by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) around Kol Dam in Bilaspur district to settle displaced persons will soon get all basic facilities.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rai while addressing people after visiting the colonies established in Jamthal, Chamyon, Harnoda and Kasol villages. These colonies were established to rehabilitate villagers who had to vacate their houses for the construction of Kol Dam and its reservoir.
The villagers had been demanding civic amenities and other facilities in those colonies, but despite assurances by the NTPC authorities, there was hardly any headway in providing facilities.
Desh Raj, president of the Harnoda gram panchayat, said the NTPC authorities did not pay heed to their demands. They were now hopeful that the intervention by the DC would set the things right.
