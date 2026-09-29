DC-led team inspects glacial lake; no immediate threat

A joint team of the Kangra district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) inspected a high-altitude glacial lake situated at Dainsar in the remote Poling area of Multhan tehsil in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district on Monday. The inspection was aimed at evaluating the current status of the lake, surrounding geographical conditions and potential disaster risks.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, along with SDM, Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam, led the team on a demanding 14-km trek through rugged terrain to reach the lake site at Dainsar. The officials inspected the lake’s condition, surrounding landscape and potential hazard zones while gathering key inputs from subject experts.

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The 22-member expedition team also included Multhan Tehsildar Harish, DDMA representative Kuldeep Singh, officials of the Jal Shakti and Revenue departments and a search and rescue team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, led by its in-charge Jitendra.

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The team started from Poling gram panchayat and completed the challenging 14-km uphill trek through harsh conditions to inspect the lake site thoroughly. The assessment focused on the lake’s perimeter, water drainage channels, potential outflow paths and any downstream risks to lower-lying habitats.

The Deputy Commissioner told The Tribune, “Though there is nothing to immediately fear about but precautionary measures are required to be taken in time.” The district administration was on priority framing the road map based on these developments, he added.

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Though there is no immediate threat, experts pinpoint the vulnerability of low-lying settlements at Lohardi and Barot along the Uhal river. The present exercise of the district administration is focused on taking first-hand stock of the ground situation and devise ways and means to tackle the obtaining threat.

Ironically, aerial maps show that this is not an isolated case. Several other glaciers in the region appear to be gradually retreating, with shrinking ice masses giving way to expanding water bodies. The emerging glacial lakes can give rise to growing concern in the days ahead, particularly if rapid melting continues.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that there were no signs of immediate danger from the glacial lake under present conditions. However, considering the region’s seismic sensitivity and geographical vulnerability, proactive precautionary steps would be taken to mitigate risks.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to draft a proposal for installing an early warning system in the lake area. This system would enable real-time monitoring of water levels and prompt administrative alerts, allowing timely warnings to downstream populations in case of abnormal changes.

He emphasised the need for periodic training in vulnerable areas. Downstream locations identified as potentially vulnerable, including Poling, Cherna, Lohardi, and Lohardi School, would undergo regular mock drills and evacuation exercises.

These exercises aim to educate and train local residents on reaching designated safe locations, using emergency evacuation routes, understanding warning signals and coordinating effectively with administration and rescue teams during disaster scenarios.