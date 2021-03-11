DC notifies 122 poll booths

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

The DC, Shimla, has notified pooling booths for 36 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation for the upcoming elections.

The booths for the remaining five wards would be notified once the DC disposes of the delimitation objections in these wards and fixes the boundaries.

The State Election Commission had directed the Deputy Commissioner, who’s also the Returning Officer for the elections, to expedite the hearing and disposal of petitioner’s objections so that electoral rolls could be published for the elections.