DC: Over 4 lakh registered voters in Chamba

Chamba, January 8
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said today that on the directions of the Election Commission of India, the final photo voter lists of Chamba district were published on January 5.
He said that after the final publication, the total number of voters in Chamba district is 4,01,168 (2,03,403 male and 1,97,765 female). The revision of the lists was done from October 27 to December 9, 2023.
Devgan said that the lists would be available for inspection at all polling stations till January 12. The photo voter lists would be available in the offices of District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officers (ADM and SDMs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars) and booth-level officers of the polling stations, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...