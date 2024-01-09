DC: Over 4 lakh registered voters in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 8

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said today that on the directions of the Election Commission of India, the final photo voter lists of Chamba district were published on January 5.

He said that after the final publication, the total number of voters in Chamba district is 4,01,168 (2,03,403 male and 1,97,765 female). The revision of the lists was done from October 27 to December 9, 2023.

Devgan said that the lists would be available for inspection at all polling stations till January 12. The photo voter lists would be available in the offices of District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officers (ADM and SDMs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars) and booth-level officers of the polling stations, he added.

