DC: Prepare plan for beautification of Chamba Chowgan

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 13

To make the historic Chowgan green, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today instructed the Horticulture Department to prepare an action plan for growing grass at damaged spots there.

He issued these directions to the officials concerned while presiding over a meeting with regard to the maintenance and beautification of the Chowgan.

Rana said that the Public Works Department (PWD) should also ensure its participation as per the action plan. He added that there was need to level many spots at the Chowgan and necessary steps should be taken in this regard.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure irrigation facility during planting of grass. Besides, he also directed the Jal Shakti Department to make proper arrangement of water for irrigation. All activities at Chowgan should be stopped for the beautification work, he said.

Rana directed the Municipal Council to improve lighting arrangements at essential spots at Chowgan. He added that the railing around the Chowgan should also be repaired.

