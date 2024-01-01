Chamba DC: Promotion of local goods to be stepped up

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 31

While speaking at the closing ceremony of a five-day entrepreneurship development programme organised under the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said necessary and effective steps would be taken to market the traditional products of Chamba manufactured by Self-Help Groups (SHGs). As many as 36 SHGs operating within the local municipal council participated in the workshop. The DC directed municipal council officials to set up sale centres — named “Chalo Chamba” and “Son Chiraiya” — to promote the products.

He said special attention would be given to the branding and packaging of these products, adding that the ‘Chalo Chamba’ logo would be included on the packaging of the products.

