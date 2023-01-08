DC: Provide better services at temporary bus stand near IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi inspected the functioning of temporary bus stand running from the Municipal Corporation parking near the IGMC Hospital here. He said passengers as well as tourists should not face inconvenience while moving around in Shimla and nearby areas,

The DC directed the officials to provide better facilities to the passengers. He said: “Buses are being operated from here to Upper Shimla and the passengers should get better facilities here. Arrangements for benches, drinking water and lights are being made here for convenience of the passengers.”

He also directed the Municipal Corporation to remove garbage and ensure better cleaning arrangements at the bus stand so that sufficient space is available for the buses. “Tippers of the MC are also being parked at this place, for which other alternative places should be identified so that there is no inconvenience in the operation of buses,” he added.

Negi also inspected the ongoing construction works under the Smart City project at Lakkar Bazaar Bus Stand. He said work was being done to install escalator and lift for the ridge at Lakkar Bazaar bus stand, which would provide better facilities to the tourists coming to Shimla.