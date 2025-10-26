DC reviews preparations for Indira’s death anniv, Patel’s birthday function

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap today said that a function would be held at The Ridge on October 31 to mark National Pledge Day and National Unity Day. He chaired a meeting here to review preparations for the function.

Kashyap said that National Pledge Day was observed on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On this occasion, dignitaries would pay floral tributes and offer garlands at her statue at The Ridge. After that, people would be administered an oath.

“Also, National Unity Day will be celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Union Minister of Home Affairs, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During this event also, a pledge will be administered to people,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Department of Information and Public Relations would present bhajans and patriotic songs on the occasion. He directed all officers concerned to complete all necessary arrangements for the event well in time.