DC Shimla orders surprise checks at de-addiction centres in August, flags drug use among 13-year-olds

Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the district NCORD committee and announced that surprise inspections of all de-addiction centres in the district will be conducted in August.

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Addressing the meeting, the DC said the inspections would ensure compliance with all established standards. “Following this, a special workshop will be held with de-addiction centre operators and other stakeholders. Experts will provide guidance during the workshop.”

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He also urged the police to expedite investigation into the assets of those involved in drug trafficking. He further directed Revenue Department to immediately submit an identification report to the police in such cases.

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During the meeting, the DC reviewed the progress of the anti-drug campaign in the district and directed the concerned departments to make it more effective through coordinated efforts.

The district police presented details of action taken against drug trafficking, cases registered, and special campaigns carried out. The progress of awareness and rehabilitation programmes run by Health, Education, Social Welfare and other departments was also discussed.

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Mr Kashyap stated that active participation of the administration, police, various departments, voluntary organisations and the general public is essential to create a drug-free society. He called on all departments to ensure coordinated and effective action in this direction.

At the meeting, an NGO representative informed that even children as young as 13-14 are using syringes to consume drugs. He said this not only increases the risk of hepatitis among children but also endangers their lives. “Counselling of children who have become addicts, and their parents, is crucial,” he added.