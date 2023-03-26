DC: Take Covid precautions

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 25

In view of increasing cases of Covid-19, Chamba Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today urged the residents of the district to take special precautions. Rana also issued instructions to all departments to take measures to ensure that the advisory issued by the Secretary (Health) was followed in the district.

Rana said that it was necessary to monitor influenza virus along with Covid-19 so that new variants of Covid-19 and H1N1 and H3N2 influenza could be detected and prevented from spreading.

He advised people to wear masks in crowded places and health institutions, follow social distancing rules and maintain hand hygiene. Senior citizens and people with comorbidities were asked to take special care.

Rana said, “As per the advisory, people with symptoms of influenza (common cold) should seek medical consultation and get themselves tested for Covid. People should also get the booster dose of Covid vaccination.”