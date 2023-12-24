DC takes stock of preparations for carnival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 23

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi held a meeting with officials of various departments to take stock of the preparations for the Shimla Winter Carnival, which is scheduled to be held from October 25 to December 31.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on December 25. A cultural parade will be organised in which artistes will present folk dance and folk music in traditional attires.

A press statement issued by the district administration stated that a Maha Nati would be presented by around 500 women in traditional attires on The Ridge. An exhibition will also be organised near the church, from Daulat Singh Park to Gaiety Theatre.

There will also be a band performance, laser show, baby show, dog show and comedy show, among other things. Various activities for children have been planned at Rani Jhansi Park.

