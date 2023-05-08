DC tells sarpanches to make villages open defecation free

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 7

Apoorav Devgan, Deputy Commissioner, today visited the remote Tissa development block of Churah subdivision in the district and inspected the ongoing works under the rural development schemes.

He also held a meeting with block-level officers and representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to review various schemes being implemented by the Rural Development Department.

Devgan issued instructions to the officials concerned and PRI representatives to take necessary steps to make all gram panchayats open defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

During the review of projects under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the DC asked the BDO to give special priority to the quality of works and their completion in a time-bound manner.

He said to make women self-reliant, it should be ensured that all possible help was provided to self-help groups.

Later, the DC also participated in a cleanliness drive launched in the Devikothi gram panchayat.