DC yet to take call on no-trust move in Baddi MC

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 7

The Solan DC is yet to decide on a no-confidence motion expressed by five of the seven councillors against the president and vice-president of the Baddi municipal committee (MC) on January 26.

Even after 13 days, no decision has been taken by the DC. In a similar case at the Una MC, a decision was taken the next day to move the no-confidence motion.

DC Kritika Kulhari said the motion was being examined and, if need be, it would be sent to the principal secretary concerned.

Councillors Ajmer Kaur from Ward Number 3, Mohan Lal from Ward Number 5, Tarsem Chand from Ward Number 6, Jassi Ram from Ward Number 8 and Surjit Singh from Ward Number 9 had signed a letter, stating that the president and the vice-president were not taking them into confidence while deciding about work.

The aggrieved members alleged that the duo were passing resolutions pertaining to various developmental works on their own. Urmila Chawdhary is the MC president while the vice-president is Maan Singh Mehta.

As per sub-rule (1) of the MC Act, the DC is supposed to accept or reject the motion and authorise the SDM to convene a special meeting by giving a notice of not less than 15 days for considering the motion.