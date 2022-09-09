Chamba DC: Yoga centre to be part of religious tourism

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 8

As part of promoting religious tourism in the region, ‘Antarnirman’, a spiritual yoga centre, will be included in the ‘Chalo Chamba’ campaign of the district administration. The Yog Manav Vikas Trust, Banikhet, runs the centre near Dalhousie.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, while presiding over a meeting of the trust here today, said that the administration would consider the request of the chief coordinator of the trust, SK Dodeja, for including ‘Antarnirman’ in the campaign. Dodeja said, “Antarnirman is one of the distinctive spiritual yoga centres of the state, which can be a place of great interest to tourists and spirituality aspirants.”

He gave detailed information about various activities, besides job-oriented vocational training courses being run by the trust for the wellbeing of the poor and needy youth.

Rana assured the trust of all possible help for various courses started by it, especially for women empowerment, cutting, tailoring, dress making, designing, etc.

#chamba