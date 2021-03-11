DC’s nod must for changes in Himachal Pradesh heritage buildings

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 28

Renovation or restructuring of any 100-year-old building in Himachal Pradesh will now require prior permission from the respective deputy commissioner. The move aims at protecting the heritage buildings in the state.

Local panels and panchayats will also have to be informed

A notification in this regard was issued by the state government today. It states that the local committees and panchayats will also have to be informed before making any changes in heritage buildings or structures. The order will also apply to over 100-year-old private buildings.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to accord permission for changes in heritage structures only if they are satisfied that the basic nature, architecture and frescos therein will not be destroyed. The notification states that the decision has been taken as many heritage buildings, including temples, idols and forts, in the state were damaged during restoration or restructuring.

Welcoming the government decision, state convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Malvika Pathania said, “While according approval for restoration or restructuring of heritage buildings, experts should be involved so that the precious heritage is not lost forever.”

Many heritage buildings had been damaged in the name of development recently, she added. “After the present notification, we hope the heritage will be saved so that it can be showcased to the world,” she said.