DCs told to assess in three days damage caused by heavy rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all Deputy Commissioners to make a quick assessment of damage caused and losses suffered due to heavy rain within next three days.

Sukhu, in a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners late last evening, said that the government was committed to helping all those affected by the disaster and asked officials concerned to provide relief to the affected families.

He expressed concern over sinking zones and said that there was need to study the phenomenon. He instructed the Deputy Commissioners to evaluate damage caused in their districts and identify disaster-affected zones.

Sukhu said, “Revenue officers, SDMs and Deputy Commissioners are accountable for the proper distribution of relief to the affected persons. Keeping in view massive devastation caused by incessant rain, the state government has announced a special relief package and is offering a 10-time compensation to the disaster-affected people.”

Sukhu said it was due to the efforts of the district officials that power and water supply projects were restarted within 48 hours of the disaster.

