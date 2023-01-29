 DCs told to identify land for govt projects by February 10 : The Tribune India

DCs told to identify land for govt projects by February 10

Set up EV charging stations, heliports on priority: CM

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed all deputy commissioners to identify by February 10 land for the flagship schemes of the state government such as helicopter connectivity, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools.

Rajiv Gandhi schools

  • Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools to be opened in all Assembly segments
  • Around 50 bighas will be required for the construction of each such school

The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing a virtual meeting with all deputy commissioners in Shimla. He said that to get the status of a green state and reduce carbon emissions, the government had decided to prioritise the use of electric vehicles in the state.

Sukhu stressed improving air connectivity by constructing heliports in all districts. He said that the Airport Authority of India had been appointed consultant for the project. The land may be transferred in the name of the department concerned without delay, he added.

The Chief Minister said that land should be identified for EV charging stations and transferred to the Transport Department within the stipulated time. “The government will set up EV charging stations at a feasible distance on four-lane roads, national highways and major district roads. The district administrations should accomplish the task well in time, he added.

He directed officials of the State Electricity Board for proper load augmentation of EV charging stations. “Wayside amenities should also be developed along the EV charging stations. This will not only facilitate commuters but will also be an added attraction from tourism point of view. Unutilised land, wherever available, can be used for providing wayside amenities to people,” he added.

Sukhu said that to provide quality and modern education to children, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools would be opened in every Assembly segment. Around 50 bighas would be required for the construction of each school. It should be within a perimeter of 4 km to 5 km from the district, tehsil or the sub-divisional headquarter, he added. He said that the deputy commissioners would be the nodal officers for the entire process and they should submit their reports by February 10.

