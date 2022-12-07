Nalagarh de-addiction centre inmate thrashed, dies

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 6

An inmate of a de-addiction centre at Nalagarh was done to death by five inmates last night after he was found taking drugs along with his four accomplices.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak (22), a resident of ward number 2. He was admitted at the centre on November 16. He fell unconscious following the beating and was taken to the PGI, Chandigarh, this morning where he was declared brought dead.

SP Baddi Mohit Chawla said that about 25 to 30 inmates are lodged at the de-addiction centre. Some inmates, who have been lodged there for the past some months, were assisting the staff in handling the new arrivals. They found five junior inmates partying with some narcotic substances. This led to a scuffle as the five were beaten up mercilessly by the seniors following which an inmate got unconscious. He was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead this morning.

Four other inmates were injured in the incident.

A team of forensic science experts has been requisitioned for investigating the case and it was being probed whether or not narcotic substances were being given to the inmates.

The police was ascertaining if the centre was running with the approval of the authorities and had medical staff to cater to the patients as per the guidelines besides adequate security and CCTVs to man their movement. Any laxity in the guidelines would be dealt with seriously, said the SP.

An FIR was being lodged for murder, causing grievous injury and criminal intimidation against five inmates and further probe was underway.

