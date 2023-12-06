De-addiction centre shut in Mandi after death of youth

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

The administration has shut down a drug de-addiction centre at Jhiri in Mandi district after the death of a Kullu youth last month. The police had arrested five accused in this case. The youth was allegedly assaulted mercilessly by the five accused on the premises of the centre. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested the five accused, who were working at the centre. During the investigation, the police found irregularities at the centre, which was operational since 2008.

