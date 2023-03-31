De-addiction centres in Kangra to have CCTV cameras

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 30

In order to strengthen the monitoring mechanism in drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centres and ensure their better management in Kangra district, the district administration has decided to install CCTV cameras. Their live feed will be shared with police control rooms.

According to Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, the CCTV cameras will be mandated for all centres functioning in the district. He said SDMs in the district had conducted inspection of the privately run de-addiction centres last month. This drive would continue in future.

He said the District Narco Coordination Committee had, in its meeting held recently, had decided to launch a helpline for drug addicts that would assist them in rehabilitation with recommended treatment and counselling.

Jindal said that the committee had also planned to offer outdoor de-addiction facilities to drug addicts in the main civil hospitals across Kangra district where medicines would be provided to them. He added that revival of the de-addiction centre of the Red Cross Society and starting a new centre in Palampur region were top priorities of the committee.

The Kangra district Red Cross Society has its drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre at Nurpur which lacks facilities and infrastructure. In the absence of any monitoring mechanism one of its inmates had committed suicide a few years ago.