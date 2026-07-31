De-addiction centres to be inspected in August: Shimla DC

Surprise inspections of all de-addiction centres in Shimla district will be conducted next month, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap while chairing a meeting of the District NCORD Committee on Wednesday. He added, “These inspections will ensure that every aspect of the centres’ compliance with established standards is examined. Following this, a special workshop will be held with de-addiction centre operators and other stakeholders. Experts will provide guidance during the workshop.”

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He urged the police to promptly investigate the assets of those involved in drug trafficking. He directed the Revenue Department to immediately submit identification reports to the police in such cases. Kashyap reviewed the progress of the anti-drug campaign in the district and directed the departments concerned to make the campaign more effective through coordinated efforts. The district police presented a detailed report on action taken against drug trafficking, cases registered and special campaigns conducted. The progress of awareness and rehabilitation programmes conducted by the Health, Education, Social Welfare and other departments was also discussed.

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The DC said that active participation of the administration, police, other departments, voluntary organisations and the general public was

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essential for creating a drug-free society. He called upon all departments to ensure coordinated and effective action in this direction.