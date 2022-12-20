Dead leopard spotted on road

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 19

A leopard was found dead on a roadside near Salodka on the Tunnuhatti-Lahru road in Chamba district in the wee hours of Monday.

Morning walkers spotted the leopard lying on the roadside and informed the Forest Department. Soon, a team of the Forest Department and police officers reached the spot and took possession of the leopard’s body.

Later, the body of the leopard was taken to the Kakira veterinary centre for autopsy. All body parts of the leopard have been declared safe.

Divisional Forest Officer Kamal Bharti said the autopsy report revealed that the leopard died due to a collision with a vehicle. Accordingly, the police had been informed, he added.