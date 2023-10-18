Dealing sternly with drug traffickers: SP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 17

According to the data received from the Police Department, 194 cases have been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act in the district till date. Of these, 18 cases were registered solely for illegal cultivation of charas and opium.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan says, “The police are dealing sternly with drug traffickers in the district. This year, the police have seized 54.276 kg of charas, 19.143 kg of opium and 54.84 kg of poppy husk. Besides, 12,53,800 poppy plants were destroyed in the district.”

The SP said that despite strict vigil, offenders were engaged in the production of charas and opium in various parts of the district. The police had waged a war against drug offenders in Mandi, she added.

“It came to our notice recently that some people are cultivating charas and opium in higher reaches of the district. The police are trying to reach these remote areas to destroy the crop. In the past, such cases were detected in Karsog, Jogindernagar, Padhar, Seraj and a few other parts of the district where cannabis and poppy plants were destroyed in a large number,” she added.

The SP said, “The police have also seized 811 gm of heroin and 2.75 gm of smack in the district this year. The target is to save the youth from drug traffickers. Awareness campaigns are being organised in schools and colleges to educate the youth about the implications of drug abuse.”

