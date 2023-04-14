Death by suicide: Family alleges police inaction

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

The family of the 17-year-old girl who died by suicide on March 21 is demanding a stern action against the accused who allegedly forced her to take the extreme step.

Victim’s father Puran Chand alleged that the accused used to tease his daughter. Despite repeated requests, the authorities at the Gohar police station delayed the registration of an FIR against him. Meanwhile, the accused moved the court and got bail.

Local residents yesterday organised a demonstration against the alleged police inaction in the case. They submitted an ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused by April 17 or face a stir.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan today visited the victim’s family and assured them of a fair investigation into the case.

The SP said, “I am looking into all aspects of the case and action will be taken against erring officials for shoddy investigation, if found so. I am also investigating why the FIR was delayed against the accused despite repeated requests by the girl’s family.”

The SP said the investigation was underway and justice would be done with the affected family.